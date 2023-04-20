LEGO’s new collectible Muppets minifigures see rare discount down to $3 (Reg. $5)

Ahead of LEGO’s new Disney 100th Anniversary minifigures launching next month, Walmart is now marking down one of the previous Collectible Minifigure Series for one of the first times. The Muppets first got the brick-built treatment last spring, and now you can score each of the blind bag minifigures for $3. Shipping is free for Walmart+ subscribers or in orders over $35. Down from $5, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $0.50 of the all-time low. This is only the second discount we’ve tracked, and is the first of the year. Delivering 12 different Muppets icons into brick-built form for the very first time, this collection of minifigures includes all of the fan-favorites like Kermit, Miss Piggy, and so many others. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 12 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

LEGO Muppets minifigures go on sale!

Like all of the other Collectible Minifigure Series releases, these Muppets characters come in blind bags that have a random figure included. You can check out the full list of who makes the cut in the lineup, and you’ll be able to score five of the minifigures per order from Walmart at the discounted rate. So that gives you a solid chance at scoring nearly half the collection.

Here’s the full list of 12 characters:

Kermit

Miss Piggy

Statler

Waldorf

Fozzie Bear

Swedish Chef

Bunsen Honeydew

Beaker

Animal

Rowlf the Dog

Gonzo

Janice

More on the LEGO Muppets minifigures:

Delight a child or Muppets fan with these iconic LEGO Minifigures The Muppets (71033) bags for ages 5+. This unique series features a great lineup of exclusive Disney’s The Muppets characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in unexpected new directions. Outstanding collection of fun Children and adult fans can say “Hi!” to a special limited-edition range of imaginative characters

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars kits:

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | releases May 1

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!