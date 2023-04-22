LEGO officially announces May the 4th Star Wars promotions: Death Star II freebie, double VIP points, more

May the 4th is right around the corner, and today the LEGO Group is giving builders an official look at all the ways to save for Star Wars day. With freebies on certain orders and the usual double VIP points to be had during the first few days of next month, we break down what to expect from the festivities coming soon.

LEGO May the 4th promotions revealed

Death Star

By far the most exciting of the May the 4th promotions is the mini LEGO Death Star II. This freebie will be getting the usual gift with purchase treatment, and arrives at no extra cost on select orders. We’re still waiting on confirmation on the exact amount you’ll have to spend, but our current consensus is that the display-worthy set will come in orders over $150. That threshold will have to be hit on just Star Wars sets, as you’d expect from a promotion celebrating a galaxy far, far away.

We’ve seen the Death Star II in LEGO form before, but that was a much larger model from well over a decade ago. Now it’s getting a more miniature treatment akin to the upcoming midi-scale Super Star Destroyer. Part count has yet to be confirmed, but we can at least get a pretty good idea of what to expect from the kit. It’ll stack up to around the size of a baseball and rests on a display stand that features the 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi plaque that other kits celebrating the milestone have included.

Death Star plans

While not an actual LEGO set, the May the 4th excitement will also be including another promotional set. Those spending $85 on LEGO Star Wars sets will score a Death Star schematics prop to go alongside a Star Wars coin. It’s a neat little collectible that continues a series we’ve seen the company release in the past.

Though for the money, I would have loved to see some kind of other promotion here. It’s just not as exciting as an actual buildable kit, and the blueprint collectible hardly fits in with Return of the Jedi vibes that the LEGO Group is going for this time around. It’s not like it features the Death Star II, and instead focuses on the superweapon from Rogue One and the original Star Wars.

Double VIP points on everything Star Wars

Last year saw the LEGO Group alter its usual promotion by limiting what sets qualified for its double VIP points promotion. After the backlash from builds, we’re back to all LEGO Star Wars sets qualifying for the perk in this year’s May the 4th celebration. As a reminder here, VIP points from LEGO effectively give you cash back on kits that you buy. with double points, it equates to roughly 10% back on your purchase, which can be redeemed on further purchases. All of the new creations we’ll cover below are eligible, as well as previously-released sets that launched earlier in the 2023 or over the past few years.

New sets releasing to start May

Of course, it wouldn’t be Star Wars day without some new creations landing from a galaxy far, far away. This year’s event will notably see five new LEGO sets hit the scene, all headlined by the latest UCS model. The X-Wing will be getting its third treatment in the collectible series, with an upcoming 1,949-piece creation that is as accurate as we’ve seen from the iconic starfighter. It’ll be arriving at the $239.99 price point, and our launch coverage details what to expect from the set.

From there, you’re also looking at two new additions to the LEGO Star Wars Diorama series. We previously detailed how the iconic Emperor’s Throne Room and Endor Speeder Chase scenes were getting some new collectible recreations, and the pair of kits will be launching next month come May 1. Lastly, fans of The Mandalorian will find two builds hitting store shelves, too. The Pirate Snub Fighter was already revealed and has been up for pre-order for some time now, but the Mandalorian Fang Fighter and Tie Interceptor combo is something that the LEGO Group hasn’t officially revealed it. It’ll be launching at the $99.99 price point, come May 1, as well.

