Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack waterproof phone pouch case $5 (58% off), more

LamicallDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Waterproof Phone Pouch Cases for $4.99 with the code LAMICALLAB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $12, today’s deal comes in at $7 off which saves 58% from the normal going rate. Not only does this discount make the waterproof phone pouches just $2.50 each, but also marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re going to the pool, beach, or just on vacation at all this spring or summer, then this waterproof phone pouch is a must-have. It’s rated IPX8 which means that it can go up to 100 feet deep while still protecting your iPhone or Galaxy from the water. This means that you can bring your smartphone into the ocean or pool and capture videos or photos underwater for a completely different experience than you’d normally get. Plus, the touchscreen still works even when your phone is in it, though at deeper depths the screen might be a little harder to use. There’s also a 18.7-inch long lanyard which lets you keep your phone around your neck when not being used so it doesn’t get misplaced or float away.
2023 Upgraded locking clips, high quality materials and latest seamless heat-press technology allow Lamicall waterproof phone case an excellent waterproof (IPX8 Rating). It is waterproof to a depth of 100 feet, which protects your smart phone from water, snow, sand, dust, etc. One of the best travel essentials for beaches, pools, swimming, rafting, surfing, fishing, sailing, diving, boating, kayaking, snorkeling, tubing, and more indoor and outdoor activities. Upgraded locking clip features an ergonomic curved side design that allows users to lock and open the clip more easily. NOTICE: Press the locking switch firmly until it clicks to ensure a secure lock. In addition, the waterproof pouch comes with a heavy-duty lanyard for easy carrying. It is 18.7 inches long and has a load capacity of up to 44 lbs (4 times stronger than traditional lanyards).
