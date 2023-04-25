LEGO finally reveals upcoming Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set

In what has been one of the worst kept secrets of the LEGO Star Wars lineup, today we’re getting a first official look at the upcoming Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set. Hitting store shelves next month as part of the Star Wars Day festivities, set number 76348 will stack up to nearly 1,000 pieces and includes four minifigures.

LEGO Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set finally revealed

Arriving as set number 76348, the newest addition to the LEGO Star Wars stable assembles a scene that is supposed to be right out of the final chapter of The Mandalorian season three. The Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set is loosely based on the space battle in the episode, stacking up to a pair of starfighters from both factions from a galaxy far, far away.

Comprised of 956 pieces, the set gives us a new Mandalorian vehicle in the form of the Fang Fighter. While this might not be a ship that actually appears in the show, it is a more compact build that nicely contrasts the Mandalorian Starfighter that the LEGO Group launched a couple of years back. There is unfortunately no rotating cockpit, as is a stable of Mandalorian ships, but the build does have a nice grey and white color scheme to stand out from other brick-built vehicles.

As for the Empire’s side of the battle, we have the first LEGO TIE Interceptor in years. It’s been since the early 2000s since the LEGO Group has assembled the TIE varient, and the new version might just be one of the best builds in ages. It uses a larger portion of the nearly 1,000 included bricks than the Fang Fighter, delivering a classic black and grey color scheme in the same scale as this year’s TIE Bomber and 2020’s standard Tie Fighter.

As far as minifigures go, there are three main characters making the cut alongside an Astromech droid. Din Djarin, AKA Mando, is headlining the set wielding the Darksaber alongside each of the vehicle’s respective pilots. There’s Axe Woves who mans the Fang Fighter, and then a standard TIE Pilot for the Interceptor. Finally, the R2-E6 droid completes the package.

While we’re waiting for an official landing page to go up on LEGO’s online storefront, we can at least confirm the pricing of the new Mandalorian set. The Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor will retail for $99.99 when it does hit store shelves on May 1.

Today’s reveal of the Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor build joins all of the other LEGO sets from season three of the Disney+ Star Wars show. Bringing the total number of creations up to four, the new Spider Tank will be hitting the scene next month before two other sets land as part of the summer wave in August. Mando’s N-1 Starfighter will be getting the Microfighter treatment in the coming months alongside a playscale version of the Pirate Snub Fighter, both of which we break down in our lauch coverage.

Stay up to date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!