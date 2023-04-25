Outfit your Assistant setup with Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $140 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $139.98 shipped. Down from $180, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while marking the best price of the year. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January, too, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

At the more affordable price point, the Nest Cam Indoor differs from the outdoor variant above with a design that is meant to be used, well, inside. It sports the same 1080p recording functionality but with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review, which explains why the $100 price tag is worth a closer look – especially as an alternative to the lead deal.

Then don’t forget that we’re also tracking some discounts on some of Google’s other latest Nest releases. The latest Video Doorbells in both battery-powered and wired form-factors now land at 2023 lows of $130 with $50 in savings attached alongside the Floodlight Cam at $220. Elsewhere in the Google stable, last week saw the brand’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems go on sale thanks to some rare discounts. Dropping in price for only the second times this year, the mesh packages now start at $250 in order to land at the second-best prices yet with $50 or more in savings attached.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

