Save $320 on Skytech’s RTX 3070 gaming PC at its second best price of 2023, now $1,280

Amazon is offering the Skytech Chronos i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,279.99 shipped. Down from a $1,600 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year, saving you $320 and delivering only the second time that we’ve seen it this low. While it might not have the latest Intel and NVIDIA have to offer, there’s still plenty of power here. With the i5-12600K processor, you’ll find that this desktop is unlocked and ready to overclock if you’re wanting to get the most power possible out of it. On top of that, there’s the 8GB RTX 3070 graphics card, which leverages NVIDIA’s ray tracing technology to deliver true-to-life lighting in your favorite games. There’s also 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi too. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $113, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

If the RTX 3070 isn’t quite enough power, then go ahead and order the RX 7900 XT GPU which is on sale for $780 right now. This all-time low is the first time we’ve seen it at this price, making now a great time to pick it up. However, if it’s 4TB of storage that you’re after, consider CORSAIR’s NVMe SSD which is on sale for $405.

Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

