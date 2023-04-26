Smartphone Accessories: The Mandalorian 10W/7.5W Qi Charging Pad $10 (60% off), more

GameStop is offering The Mandalorian Light Up 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $59 or more. Typically $25 for this charger as of late, today’s deal comes in at $10 below our last Star Wars Qi puck mention from November and marks a new all-time low. In fact, that sale was on the Millennium Falcon, and the last sale we saw on The Mandalorian model was in March of last year at $25 (down from $50 then). Perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life, this wireless charging pad from a galaxy far, far away is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones. Those with Galaxy and other Android devices will enjoy 10W charging, and iPhone users will get 7.5W of power. There’s an included 18W USB wall adapter in the package too, so you’ll be ready to charge as soon as it arrives. The visor of the helmet even lights up blue when your phone is placed down on it, adding to the fun factor of this charger.

Star Wars Mandalorian Wireless Charging Pad, It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this Star Wars wireless charger will surely have your phone charged for battle. This Star Wars wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the Mandalorian helmet which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Place the device’s back onto the wireless charger and make sure the device is centered. If needed, remove the phone case to receive a charge, especially if the case is thick. The rubberized support ring holds your Smart-phone securely in place while charging. Wireless fast charge 10W and 7.5W. Supports wireless fast charge. The blue LED visor light indicates when your devices are successfully charging. Power the wireless charging pad with the included 18 Watt AC wall charger.

