Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $49 (Reg. $159)

After seeing the actual 10.2-inch iPad go on sale last week, Amazon is now offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad at $49 shipped. This is now on sale for the first time this year and fittingly arriving at a 2023 low. It’s the first markdown we’ve seen since last year when it hit $80, and is down from the usual $159 going rate. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $34 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Plus, it comes in multiple styles for some extra flair, too.

Also on sale right now, Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard delivers an even more compelling experience if you’re rocking one of the higher-end iPadOS devices. Right now you can bring home the companion typing upgrade for $229. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year, clocking in at $70 off the usual $299 going rate. The 12.9-inch model is also on sale, which pairs perfectly with these M2 iPad Pro discounts that are still up for grabs.

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through to check out all of the other most notable price cuts right now from our favorite Cupertino company.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

