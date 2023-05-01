Logitech’s just-released Brio 1080p USB-C webcams fall to all-time lows from $60

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 501 HD Webcam for $99.99 shipped. On sale for only the second time since it launched back in October from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s a match of the all-time low in all three styles, marking the first discount in over a month as well. Logitech’s new Brio 501 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M2 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

Another one of Logitech’s new releases is also on sale today, too. The just-released Brio 301 webcam arrives with much of the same form-factor and USB-C interface as the higher-end 501 model above, just with some compromises. Right off the back, the internal sensor clocks in with a smaller 70-degree field of view while also ditching the autofocus and RightSight framing tech. The build also isn’t compatible with tripods, but you’ll largely find the same image quality otherwise.

The Brio 301 is already more affordable than the Logitech 501 model above, but a discount makes it an even better buy. Amazon is dropping the usual $70 price tag down to $59.99 for only the first time, delivering a new all-time low in the process.

As far as other workstation upgrades go, Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser is as versatile as they come. Perfect for Macs of all form-factors, be they portable offerings that can benefit from the 100W USB-C power passthrough or the more compact Mac mini that’ll rest underneath the stand. It’s now on sale for the first time, too, dropping to $225 to complement either of your other new desktop upgrades.

Logitech Brio 501 features:

Show up to every video call feeling confident, seen, and heard. Logitech Brio 500 includes features like auto light correction for low-lighting conditions, auto-framing so you can move during calls, and Show Mode for presenting objects on your desk. Brio 500 Webcam creates a more authentic Google, Teams, or Zoom meeting experience, allowing you to connect genuinely with others.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!