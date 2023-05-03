Smartphone Accessories: DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal $60 (Open-box, Orig. $159), more

BuyDig is offering the open-box previous-generation DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $59.99 shipped. Down from an original price of $149, you’ll find that third-parties are overcharging for this gimbal now at Amazon in new condition. However, the successor, the DJI OM 4 SE, is currently on sale for $99 in new condition if you aren’t a fan of open-box. Ready to go on trips with the family, the DJI OM 4 will help capture steady video even if you suffer from shaky hands. The magnetic phone mount can hold even the latest iPhone or Android smartphones to provide multi-axis gimbal stabilization while you’re out-and-about walking. There’s built-in buttons to start and stop recording, zoom, and even flip between vertical and horizontal shooting. On top of that, when using the DJI app you’ll be able to use features like ActiveTrack 3.0 to have your phone follow a subject, be that a person or object, through the frame. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about what the DJI OM 4 has to offer. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

Instantly attach your smartphone to DJI OM 4 and enjoy perfect filming on the go. The magnetic phone clamp and ring holder enable you to effortlessly capture whenever inspiration strikes. Never post a shaky video again. Even with an external lens added, DJI OM 4’s powerful 3-axis motor keeps your smartphone steady and your video smooth. Innovative features like DynamicZoom use advanced algorithms, so all you have to do is tap and walk. Try out the mind-boggling “Hitchcock effect,” a creative zoom shot that delivers a Hollywood feel with minimal effort. Gesture Control makes taking a selfie or a group photo with OM 4 simple. Snapping a pic or starting a video has never been this convenient.

