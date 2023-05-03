Bring official Space Black Link Bracelet stylings to your Apple Watch from $266 (Reg. $449)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 45mm Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet for $405.96 shipped. Down from its usual $449 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $43 in savings to go alongside its status of being the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest in a month, as well. The smaller 41mm version is also getting in on the savings with a discount to $265.61. It normally fetches the same $449 price tag as its larger counterpart, but is now seeing a $183 discount down to the third-best price to date.

Rocking slick Space Black appearances, these are Apple’s most premium in-house bands with its Link Bracelets arriving with plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. These models in particular are also compatible with all 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, as well as the smaller wearables in Apple’s stable, too. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

It might be a refurbished model, but right now we’re tracking the best prices ever on Apple Watch Ultra. The new and even more rugged addition to Apple’s lineup of wearables arrives with an even more robust feature set backed by a larger 49mm screen, longer 36-hour battery life, and a more durable titanium case. Best of all, it’s now down to the all-time low of $630 thanks to the $169 discount.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!