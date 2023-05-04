Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro lands at best price yet with $149 discount to $1,050 at Amazon

The best price yet has now arrived on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. If you’ve been waiting for just the right moment to bring home a flagship iPadOS experience, Amazon now has your back with a discount to $1,049.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 256GB model. That’s down from the usual $1,199 price tag, all while delivering $149 in savings. We last saw it on sale earlier in the spring at $1,099, an extra $49 above today’s all-time low price cut.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Perfect for today’s discount, the 12.9-inch screen is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to the $89 all-time low.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week. With the weekend marching closer, the iPadOS savings this week are taking the spotlight with quite a few notable accessory deals. Then there’s the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. That’s a more affordable solution for those who want to get in on the iPadOS action but don’t need the more pro-leaning feature set.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

