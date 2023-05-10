Today’s Android game and app deals: Arrog, Railways, Murders on Budapest, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals has now been gathered for you down below. Our mid-week collection of Google Play software deals are joined by a notable price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside ongoing offers on Pixel Buds Pro and Google’s Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. On the app side of things, highlight titles include Arrog, Railways – Train Simulator, OrbaDrone – Robot Escape, Murders on Budapest, and X Launcher Pro, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience. A hand-crafted soundtrack will accompany you as you progress through each segment of the story. Discover puzzles along your journey that you will decipher through simple interactions and logic. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SanDisk’s Thunderbolt SSDs at the best prices yet...
MSI’s $700 Bravo 15 RX 6500M gaming laptop packs ...
This 800W solar kit with 60A MPPT controller powers you...
Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen on sale for the first time t...
Save $520 on Echelon’s connected Stride Treadmill...
Satechi launches annual Mother’s Day sale with 20...
Always have your controller ready to go with this Insig...
Pack the bikes up and go with Allen vehicle rack deals ...
Load more...
Show More Comments