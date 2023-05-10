Today’s Android game and app deals: Arrog, Railways, Murders on Budapest, and more

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals has now been gathered for you down below. Our mid-week collection of Google Play software deals are joined by a notable price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside ongoing offers on Pixel Buds Pro and Google’s Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. On the app side of things, highlight titles include Arrog, Railways – Train Simulator, OrbaDrone – Robot Escape, Murders on Budapest, and X Launcher Pro, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Wenrum FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cyber Fighters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Arrog $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $1 (Reg. $2)
- Murders on Budapest $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- DJ Mixer Pro – DJ Music Mix $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- SSH Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Decimal to Fraction Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Escape Balls :The Premium Game FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Math Games for kids Premium FREE (Reg. $3)
- Dino Tim Full Version for kids FREE (Reg. $3)
- Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Last Maverick: Raft Games Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Epic Heroes War – Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Wall of insanity $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Skit Premium – apps manager $1 (Reg. $2)
- Graphie – EXIF editor $1 (Reg. $2)
- KX Music Player Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $2 (Reg. $3)
- PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More on Arrog:
Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience. A hand-crafted soundtrack will accompany you as you progress through each segment of the story. Discover puzzles along your journey that you will decipher through simple interactions and logic.
