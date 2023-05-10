Apple launches $10 or less Mother’s Day iTunes movie sale, plus weekly $1 HD rental

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, iTunes has launched a new sale this morning marking down a collection of mom-focused titles. All selling for under $10, these are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best offers of the year. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Under $10 Mother’s Day Deals live from iTunes

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Locksmith. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames.

