Roku partners with Wyze to make its new smart home monitoring system affordable

Today, Roku is introducing a smart home monitoring system that looks a lot like a budget brand we know and love here at 9to5Toys. The infamous smart TV/streaming media player brand Roku has joined forces with the budget-smart home brand Wyze to launch affordable gear. This time around, Roku and Wyze partnered on the 5-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE, coming in at $100. Offering both self-monitoring or remote professional monitoring through Noonlight, this is one of the most affordable ways to secure your home before heading out on vacation this spring. Ready to learn more? We have all the details, including availability, down below.

Roku’s new smart home monitoring system costs just $100

At first glance, you’d be hard-pressed to tell a difference between the new Roku Home Monitoring System SE and the Wyze Home Monitoring Core Starter Kit. Well, that’s because Roku and Wyze joined forces on this launch. It’s a bit odd, but looking at the rest of the Roku smart home lineup, it all looks like rebranded Wyze gear, so it starts to make a little more sense.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE features five main pieces. There are two entry sensors so you can know when a door or window opens. Then, there’s a motion sensor which not only notifies you when movement is detected, but can also be tied into your smart home in other ways like turning on a light when triggered. You’ll also find a hub with a built-in siren as well as a keypad to arm or disarm your home, change modes, and more.

Roku’s low-cost Home Monitoring System SE can be self-monitored if you don’t want to spend any more than the $100 MSRP, or you could opt for Noonlight professional monitoring. Noonlight is the same company that Wyze uses, so it makes sense why Roku opted to go with that here.

The system is expandable with the ability to add additional entry sensors to cover more doors or windows, extra motion sensors for other parts of the house, and even more keypads to have one in the master bedroom as well by the front and garage doors.

You can purchase the Roku Home Monitoring System SE for $99.99 direct from Roku starting today, and it’ll be available in Walmart as the brand’s exclusive retail partner starting May 15.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s a bit odd that Roku and Wyze are partnering, but it also kind of makes sense. Roku is a fairly large company that’s still trying to recover from inflation and buying habits changing. The fact that Roku is now expanding further into smart home gear shows the company is still growing, which is a good sign for sure.

I like the price and I like that this smart home monitoring system comes from another well-known brand, though the partnership still does strike me as a little odd. Either way, this is a solid choice if you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to secure your home before heading out on spring vacations, so if you’ve been in the market, then now’s your time to pick it up.

