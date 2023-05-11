Best Buy rolls out new My Best Buy Plus membership with 2-day shipping and more

Best Buy today is launching a new tier of its membership program. Better suited to take on the likes of Amazon Prime and Walmart+, the new My Best Buy Plus subscription focuses its benefits around free shipping, access to savings, and extended return times – all while managing to undercut the competition along the way.

My Best Buy Plus membership announced

Best Buy last adjusted its membership lineup back in 2021 when it first rolled out the Total Tech Support plan. That expensive offering was largely a tough sell for the average shopper, and now the retailer is looking to more directly compete with the competition. Joining the free account that has actually been popular, the new My Best Buy Plus subscription enters as a paid tier that actually steps up with some enticing perks.

The most notable right off the bat is going to be the free two-day shipping. It’s something of Amazon Prime’s biggest benefit, and now Best Buy is looking to not only match that, but offer it at a more affordable fee. There’s no minimum purchase requirement, either.

That’s largely the approach the retailer is going for this time around, offering the benefits that shoppers actually want instead of padding the service with extra perks to try and justify a higher fee. Here are the three other notable perks that are on the way.

Exclusive member-only prices on thousands of items

Exclusive access to sales, events and highly anticipated products

Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products

My Best Buy Plus will officially be rolling out next month come June 27. You’ll pay $49.99 per year for the subscription, which juxtaposes the likes of Amazon and its $139 per year fee, as well as Walmart+ and its $98 cost quite nicely.

Best Buy will of course still be keeping the other two tiers of its membership programs. The standard My Best Buy account will still be offering free shipping, just at slower speeds, alongside some of the other rewards perks. And then at the opposite end of the subscription spectrum, the My Best Buy Total plan has been tweaked a bit with a $179.99 yearly fee. It includes everything that the My Best Buy Plus plan has, just with 24/7 access to Geek Squad support, VIP priority to cusomter service, two years of product protection on Best Buy purchases including AppleCare+, as well as savings on repairs and in-home installations.

