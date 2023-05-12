Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features

Today, Canon is introducing its first compact camera specifically designed for vlogging with the PowerShot V10. This lightweight and easy-to-use shooter weighs in at just over 211 grams and easily fits in your pocket. It records shake-free 4K video, has a vertical body, and even has a built-in stand for capturing content hands-free. Sound like something you’d be interested in picking up? Keep reading to find out more.

Canon’s new PowerShot V10 is a unique vlogging camera

Canon’s latest camera is a unique one for the iconic brand. While others, like Sony, have launched vlogging-focused cameras in the past, the PowerShot V10 from Canon takes on a whole new form. The vertical body is an entirely new design for Canon, but also one that makes capturing content on the go much easier.

The Canon PowerShot V10 has a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which records 4K video and also takes 15.2 MP images. On top of that, you’ll find a built-in automatic ND filter here which will help when shooting in ultra-bright light, and there’s also subject detection to keep your face properly lit and in focus.

Continuing on, the lens is 19mm (35mm equivalent) and will make it easy to get yourself and others in frame. While the body is vertical, shooting is still horizontal, which is something that I like to see. Vertical video is great for socials, but for those who want to capture landscape video will find that the Canon PowerShot V10 still does just that. However, turning the camera on its side will automatically change the aspect ratio to vertical, making it ideal for both YouTube and Instagram/TikTok.

Further pushing the vlogging aspect, the Canon PowerShot V10 has a built-in connection to the Canon Camera Connect companion app. This lets you use a smartphone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to stream to your favorite social media platform. On top of that, you can have it auto-upload files to Google Drive or Frame.io as well, should you prefer to edit like that.

Alongside all those features, this camera also supports USB video output as well as HDMI out so you can connect it to your computer and use the PowerShot V10 as a live streaming camera from there, should you want to leverage the power of OBS to stream or record.

All of this comes in at a price of $429.99 on pre-order direct from Canon right now, though we do expect it to hit other retailers soon. This camera is priced very well considering its feature set and makes a great entry-level vlogging option for those who want to get started without breaking the bank. Pre-orders are slated to begin with delivery on Thursday, June 15.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I’m pretty impressed with what the Canon PowerShot V10 has to offer. It records 4K video, takes 15.2MP photos, and has a lot of built-in features (like the ND filter). For those just getting started in vlogging or even those who just want an extra camera for a different angle, the PowerShot V10 looks very capable and up to the task.

My favorite thing is that it has a vertical built but still records horizontally, as that’s the more standardized aspect ratio. However, for those who record for social media, the fact that it auto-flips the aspect ratio when you rotate the camera is a very nice feature too.

