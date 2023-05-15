Play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo’s open-box Switch at $247 (Orig. $300)

Tears of the Kingdom hit the world by storm starting on Friday, taking over the likes of Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the web with wild clips of all the wacky and intense action from Hyrule. If you’re looking to dive into the fun yourself, Woot today is now offering an open-box Nintendo Switch for $246.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a flat rate $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a rare chance to save on Nintendo’s hybrid console. It’s a perfectly-timed discount to get in on the action, with nearly enough savings to bring home the device and latest Zelda game for just about retail.

While not the all-new OLED version that offers some quality of life improvements over the original, this is the first Switch that Nintendo released. It still offers the same graphic performance as the newer counterpart, alongside all of the same hybrid action that lets you fight Ganondorf up on the big screen and then take Link on-the-go to explore Hyrule while away from home. The open-box status comes backed by a 30-day warranty, but otherwise are like-new. Head below for more.

Here’s some more information on what Woot has to say about the open-box status, too:

The units in this sale are being sold as open box condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested good customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. The unit may not be shipped in retail packaging. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to dive into all of those upcoming games, the Nintendo Switch Lite is as good of a value as you’ll find. Clocking in at $200, this is a much more affordable solution to consider at well below the lead deal. Switch Lite delivers access to the entire catalog of Nintendo’s latest titles including Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Mario Odyssey, but in a more compact and portable design than the larger hybrid model. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen pairs with integrated controls and comes in a variety of colorful designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best game discounts now up for grabs for some ways to put your savings to use. There are plenty of Switch titles on sale right now, letting first-time Switch owners grow their libraries with some recent classics.

Nintendo Switch features:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started. Model number: HAC-001(-01) (product serial number begins with “XKW”) This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 – 9 hours. The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!