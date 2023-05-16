New Amazon all-time low hits Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 160MB/s microSD at $45, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $44.99 shipped. This one originally released at $109 and is now listed with a $60 regular price at Amazon and directly from Samsung. You’re looking at a half TB microSD card that would have costed you $75 on sale at this time last year as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung did just recently refresh its PRO Plus lineup with new 180MB/s models and, while the 256GB model is currently seeing a new all-time low, the 512GB option is out of stock right now. Nonetheless, the 160MB/s speeds on today’s deal is still a notable and more affordable upgrade for your camera, drone, and gaming rigs this spring and summer. Features include U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds and A2 app-loading alongside six-proof protection against extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops, all of which is backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the new Gaming Pro Plus lineup is out and if you can make do with less storage capacity you can also walk away for as low as $17. The 128GB and 256GB models are now both at new all-time lows with some of the very first price drops ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage. Go get a closer look right here.

Elsewhere in storage deals, this week had a series of new Amazon all-time lows go live on the several different popular models. Including the SanDisk Extremes (standard and pro) as well as the Crucial X8 lineup, WD My Passports, and the speedy 2,000MB/s Kingston XS2000 models are all now seeing deep price drops with prices starting from $50 shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you in yesterday’s portable SSD roundup.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!