Govee’s 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Kit with Alexa integration falls 27% to $110

Alongside the Govee smart lighting Gold Box deals we saw this morning, the official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Kit for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 27% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the third-best price to date while coming within $20 of the all-time low. The Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit is compatible with Alexa and Assistant once you connect it to your home Wi-Fi with the Govee app giving complete and total control over the lights, including the 40+ preset scenes you can select from. These pieces simply click together and the seven pieces included in this set can be connected in any way, along with the corner piece. You will mount these light bars to your wall using 3M command strips so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory. Make sure to dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this wall light kit. head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with 32.8-feet of Govee Smart LED Light Strips for $25. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. We’re also tracking all three Philips Hue Gradient LightStrips marked down with the 65-inch length offering going for $190, the new all-time low. Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 12 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Glide Wall Light can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 12 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay lit.

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 76 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

