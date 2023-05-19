Peak Design debuts new Micro Clutch camera hand strap with a solid 23% launch discount

The latest Peak Design camera hand strap has surfaced. Peak Design is an accessory brand we have been featuring around here for a few years. It is the creator of the Everyday iPhone and Galaxy cases with the fabric-wrapped treatment, this fantastic all-metal MagSafe car mount we reviewed recently (it’s easily one of the best I’ve ever used), and more, but in many ways, it is best known for its photography accessories. Those include everything from its popular Anchor links, camera leashes, tripods, and more for DLSR models and the like. But it has just recently unveiled its latest piece of kit with the new Micro Clutch – “a beautiful, functional hand strap specially designed for mirrorless cameras.” Head below for a closer look at how to land one at a discount ahead of this summer’s launch.

New Peak Design Micro Clutch camera hand strap

The new Micro Clutch Peak Design camera hand strap is made to provide “security, stability, and comfort in a delightfully well-designed little package.” Its form factor leaves access to the shutter and controls unobstructed, works with “most camera models,” and is made up of five main components.

The “super-strong” adjustable Hypalon strap is covered in a microfiber hand pad and connects to your camera via the axial strap attachment, machined aluminum base plate, and one of the brand’s Anchors (that is also compatible with the rest of the Peak Design straps and makes it easy to flip up the base plate to access battery packs and whatever else is found on the bottom of your camera). There’s also an included tripod plate here that is compatible with Peak Design and Arca models.

Micro Clutch works on a wide range of mirrorless camera shapes and sizes. Part of this wide range of compatibility comes from our two versions of Micro Clutch: one with an I-shaped baseplate and one with an L-shaped baseplate.

While “DSLR and chunky mirrorless cameras” will be better off with the brand’s full-size Clutch hand strap, there are two versions of the new Micro Clutch Peak Design camera hand strap for wider compatibility on display below. (You can see a compatibility list right here.)

Peak Design’s new Micro Clutch camera hand strap is now available for purchase via its Kickstarter campaign – the brand is no stranger to running more than successful crowdfunding campaigns – with a solid price drop. Starting at $50 or 23% off the MSRP during the pre-order crowdfund phase, it is set to launch this summer at $64, and the Kickstarter campaign has garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars beyond the pledge goal.

Micro Clutch is Peak Design’s entirely new and entirely radical camera hand strap designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. Why’d we make it? Because cameras got smaller but hands stayed the same silly size. Comfort, stability, security, and stealthy look all come together in a nifty little package that is guaranteed for life with Micro Clutch. Like all Peak Design products, it is also entirely carbon neutral and free of outside investment, assuming we get enough folks to pitch in on this campaign!

