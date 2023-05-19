Skytech’s Ryzen 7 5700X/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop sees first discount to $1,710 low

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,709.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $190 discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date for the 5700X model build. Here you’ll receive a gaming desktop equipped with a previous-generation Ryzen 7 5700X processor and the all-new RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. You can check out our hands-on review of the RTX 4070 Ti to get an idea of what to expect as well. These working together will allow for high frame rate 1440p gaming even at high graphical settings. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of NVMe SSD storage being enough for a game library. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,250. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you wanted to experience a curved monitor but want the ability to have it be flat as well? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz 1440p OLED Monitor marked down to $1,600, the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. CORSAIR worked close with LG on this one, delivering a 45-inch 3440x1440p screen with a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio. On top of that, CORSAIR is delivering other premium features with this OLED screen, including a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. On top of that, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for a tear-free experience on either graphics card platform you choose to use. Plus, because it’s an OLED panel, you’ll enjoy stellar HDR support with up to 1,000 nits of brightness available here.

Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

