Today’s Android game and app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, Game Dev Story, more

We are now ready to kick the week off in Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. While the Gaming Week deals have been in full swing starting this morning, we are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra with prices starting from $825 shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include Samorost 2 and 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Sentinels of the Multiverse, KNIGHTS, YoWindow Weather, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse FREE (Reg. $1)
- Game Dev Story $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $6)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $5)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG $2 (Reg. $5)
- Ailment: dead standoff $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $2 (Reg. $10)
- Lanternium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- FUR Squadron $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Photo Exif Editor Pro – Metada $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binders | License $6.50 (Reg. $13)
More Android app deals still live:
- Golden Clock 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $3 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $3 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $3 (Reg. $5)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Ice Rage Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Flex Utility Premium $11 (Reg. $22)
More on Samorost 3:
Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.
