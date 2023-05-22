Today’s Android game and app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, Game Dev Story, more

We are now ready to kick the week off in Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. While the Gaming Week deals have been in full swing starting this morning, we are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra with prices starting from $825 shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include Samorost 2 and 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Sentinels of the Multiverse, KNIGHTS, YoWindow Weather, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

