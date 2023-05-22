Today’s Android game and app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, Game Dev Story, more

We are now ready to kick the week off in Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. While the Gaming Week deals have been in full swing starting this morning, we are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra with prices starting from $825 shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include Samorost 2 and 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Sentinels of the Multiverse, KNIGHTS, YoWindow Weather, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!