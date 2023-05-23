Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands from $52 (Reg. $99)

Through the end of the month, Woot is now offering official Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands at $52.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Available in both 45 and 41mm stylings across different colorways, you’re looking at $46 in savings from the usual $99 price tag. These offers are matching our previous mentions from back in March and are the first chances to save since. Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more.

If you’re prefer to swap the metal accenting in for leather, Woot is carrying the premium accessory savings over to Apple’s official Apple Watch Leather Link band. Available in three different styles, pricing now drops from the usual $99 going rate to $51.99. Matching the all-time low, this is 47% off and the best in months. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

