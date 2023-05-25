iOttie’s just-released MagSafe car chargers for iPhone 14 see first discounts from $35

Amazon today is now discounting two of iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 accessories for the very first time. Kicking off the savings, the new Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount falls to $64.95 shipped. It’s down from the usual $75 price tag it just launched with last month, and is landing as the very first discount at $10 off. Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the new debuts, the iOttie Velox Mini Mount brings much of the same MagSafe features to your car in a more compact design. It normally sells for $40, but is now seeing its very first discount down to $34.95 courtesy of Amazon. The mount trades in the more flexible design of its dashboard counterpart above, instead opting to rely on an air vent mount design. This lets it rest on any ride’s air vent to position your iPhone 14 within view of the road. It sports 7.5W charging feature, though you will have to supply your own USB-C car charger.

And if you can get away without having built-in charging features altogether, a particular perk if you’re rocking a wired CarPlay setup, Amazon is now also offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount for $19.99. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with 20% in savings in tow. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in February, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Made for iPhone 14 just like the two newer releases, this one has all the same mounting tech as above just without the onboard charging features.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Satechi, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we inch closer to the weekend.

iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With elegant charging solutions that enhance the decor of any home or office, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!