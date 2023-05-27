Microsoft’s LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 comes within $2 of all-time low at $601.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Go 3 i3/8GB/128GB Cellular Tablet PC for $601.48 shipped. Down from a $730 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at just $2 above the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. For further comparison, we last saw it fall to $598.50 back in February. While it’s fairly common to see Surface Go 3 discounts, today’s deal stands out from the rest for one specific reason: LTE connectivity. That’s right, this Surface Go 3 has a built-in cellular modem which allows you to connect it to your phone plan for LTE internet anywhere you go. This allows you to work from home on Wi-Fi or the car on LTE, all without having to use a hotspot.

On top of that, you’ll get the usual stable of Surface Go 3 functionality here. This starts with the 10.5-inch 220 PPI touchscreen and adjustable kickstand, as well as the fact that it weighs just 1.2 pounds and is compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen and Type Cover. The battery will last for up to 11 hours of usage and fast charging lets you top off quickly. On top of that, the USB-C port makes it more functional and you’ll also find a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a microSD reader. Keep reading for more.

Since you’re saving $128, why not reinvest $102 of that into making your Surface Go 3 experience better? Microsoft’s official Type Cover is available at Amazon for $102 and will make typing out notes, writing documents, or just browsing the web easier. You’ll get a full keyboard and trackpad here, with directional keys, a function row, and even media controls, making this a solid option for your on-the-go setup.

You should also bring Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones with you when working on-the-go. The active noise cancellation function blocks out unwanted distractions and the comfort level of Sony’s lineup of headphones is second to none. These typically go for $398, but right now are on sale for $348, saving $50 from the list price and making now a great time to pick up Sony’s latest headphones.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 features:

The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is optimized for digital pen and touch, with a choice of a faster Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Core™ i3 processor, plus all-day battery, tablet-to-laptop versatility, and comprehensive Microsoft security.

