Our exclusive code saves $898 on EcoFlow’s latest DELTA 2 Max power station at $1,599

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special deal on the all-new EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max. The Portable Power Station with two 160W Solar Panels is now on sale for $1,599 shipped with the code TOYSGREEN50 at checkout. The Delta 2 Max just launched last week at $1,899 for the power station alone, and $2,548 when bundled with a single 220W solar panel. Buying the power station and dual 160W solar panels right now would set you back a total of $2,497, with today’s deal saving $898 and also marking the first discount that we’ve tracked on the recently-released power station.

As EcoFlow’s latest release, the DELTA 2 Max offers quite a lot of features. For starters, it can recharge from 0% to 100% in just 81 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet and go from 0% to 100% in 2.3 hours when leveraging the full 1,000W solar input capacity. If you need to get to just 80%, then it’ll take just 53 minutes when plugged into the wall. This means that you can keep the power station recharged at home, but also easily power up on-the-go, making this an ideal option for those who want to live off-grid for any length of time this summer. Keep reading for more.

EcoFlow’s latest power station also has a lot of output options to run your campsite or home with. Delivering up to 2,400W of continuous AC power, the DELTA 2 Max has enough juice to run a fridge, freezer, small heater or AC, and much more. There are also dual 100W USB-C ports for charging your MacBook Pro or other device as well as multiple other output options to hook up a wide range of products. Of course, you won’t need any gas or oil for this power station thanks to its LFP batteries, which EcoFlow claims will last for 3,000 charging cycles before losing 20% of its capacity, which is five times the competition.

The included two 160W solar panels will be perfect for charging up your new power station when off-grid, as well. Both can plug into each other then the DELTA 2 Max and provide up to 320W of electricity from nothing more than the sun’s rays. This means that you can recharge the DELTA 2 Max while camping and not have to worry about finding a traditional plug to top the power station off. Plus, if the power goes out at home, then these solar panels would also be a great way to keep the fridge and freezer running for an extended period of time until the lights come back on. Find out more about the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max in our announcement coverage.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max Power Station features:

With its upgraded LFP battery chemistry, DELTA 2 Max has a lifespan of 3000 complete cycles until it reduces to 80% capacity. You’ll get pretty much 10 years of power, even if you use it every day. That’s 6× longer than other power stations with a similar capacity and output. DELTA Max powers almost all the devices you need with a large 2400W AC output. With X-Boost proprietary technology, run appliances with an output of up to 3400W. Compared with similar portable power stations, DELTA 2 Max can power more devices while also preventing overloading and overheating.

