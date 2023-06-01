Rare $229 discount hits Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD at $1,170

If a baseline MacBook is never going to cut it for your workflow, today you’re in luck with a notable price cut on an upgraded configuration. Woot is now offering Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Air outfitted with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for $1,169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Normally selling for $1,399, you’re looking at $229 in savings on a model that hardly ever gets in on the savings. It’s not only the best discount of the year, but the first of its kind in ages.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This makes for a far more capable machine than the usual discounts we see on the baseline model, offering double the RAM and SSD space in the process. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $349 below the M2 model.

And speaking of price cuts on higher-end MacBook configurations, the savings today also carry over to something even more capable than the MacBook Air above. Right now, you can save $899 on Apple’s upgraded 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as a new all-time low rolls in. This gets you one of the most capable macOS machines on the market for less than ever before at $2,000.

With the holiday weekend now having come and gone, there’s still plenty of other chances to save now in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

