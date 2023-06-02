Wyze’s just-released Floodlight Cam Pro sees very first discount to $135

Amazon is now offering very first chance to save on the new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro. Dropping down to $134.98 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $15 in savings attached. Today’s offer is also the first chance to save since hitting the scene at the very end of the month. The latest introduction to the Wyze family just hit the scene this spring and arrives as its most capable surveilance solution to date. Centered around a 2.5K QHD sensor, this outdoor-ready camera can be mounted anywhere with an electrical connection in order to monitor your property with a 180-degree field of view. It’ll connect right to your Wi-Fi and sports an IP65 water-resistant design. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is backed by customizable AI motion alerts, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and packs a pair of 3,000-lumen LEDs.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $32 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more capable for your smart home, today saw a collection of price cuts go live from the Google stable. Ranging from its latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell at $130 to other outdoor cameras for surveilling your entire property, there’s also the basic indoor offering at $80.

Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro features:

A pro floodlight category-leading 180° field-of-view means you can see more and protect your property from end-to-end. Capture images and video with greater detail with stunning Quad High Definition clarity. Goodbye, clumsy PIR technology. Wyze Floodlight Pro uses onboard AI computer vision to more accurately detect motion, especially at long distance. Plus, it uses AI to trigger the lights for only objects you select, like people and vehicles, and sends notifications to your phone.

