CORSAIR’s K55 RGB Pro LITE gaming keyboard is water-resistant at low of $30 (40% off)

Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB Pro LITE Gaming Keyboard on sale for $29.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. Down from a typical rate of $50 at Best Buy, third-parties at Amazon currently charge $54 for this keyboard. Today’s deal saves 40% from the list price and also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this keyboard has five individual dynamic RGB lighting zones which allow you to assign unique colors to different parts of your keyboard. The K55 Pro LITE is also IP42 water-resistant which means that spills and dust won’t bother it. Since it’s a mechamembrane keyboard, the keys are quiet, yet responsive, for a more tamed experience at your desk. There are dedicated media keys as well, which is something that I love having on a keyboard. Now, for the best part. It pairs with CORSAIR’s iCUE software, which allows you to leverage things like Stream Deck integration, custom macros, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Put your savings to work and pick up this CORSAIR gaming desk pad for $18 at Amazon. It comes in at less than your $20 in savings from today’s lead deal and is a must-have for your desk. The pad is large enough to hold both your mouse and keyboard and keep your desk’s surface protected. Plus, since it’s hydrophobic, water will bead up on it making spills even easier to clean.

CORSAIR K55 Pro LITE RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K55 PRO LITE RGB Gaming Keyboard lights up your desktop with vibrant five-zone dynamic RGB backlighting and powers up your gameplay with six easy to set up dedicated macro keys. The K55 PRO LITE is certified for IP42 dust and spill-resistance to stand up to wear, tear, and more. Quiet and responsive keys are comfortable for typing or gaming, and dedicated media keys put play, pause, and more within easy reach. CORSAIR iCUE software makes it easy to personalize your lighting and macros, while anti-ghosting and selective key rollover ensure your critical inputs are delivered when they matter most.

