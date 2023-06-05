Logitech’s popular XM Vertical Mouse for Mac falls to best price ever at $71.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a very rare chance to save on the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. After last going on sale back in January, the ergonomic workstation accessory is now dropping down to $71.47 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at not just the second discount of the year at $29 off, but also a new Amazon all-time low. It’s $14 under our previous mention, too, and quite the rare chance to save on one of the brand’s fan-favorite peripherals. Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to 4-months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and four customizable buttons that you can learn all about in our review.

For something a bit more affordable and every bit still as ergonomic, the Logitech Lift Mouse is easily worth your consideration. I went hands-on with this more recent offering last spring, noting how it brings all of the same form-factor as the more premium counterpart above to a more budget-conscious package. And even with the rare price cut attached to the MX version, Logitech Lift Mouse still manages to clock in with a more affordable $68 going rate that you can learn all about in our review, where I also breakdown what to expect from the Mac-friendly accessory. Though for just a few dollars more, going with the MX counterpart might be worth the extra cash.

As far as the latest from Logitech goes, the brand just launched a pair of new peripherials into its S series. The new MX Anywhere 3S mouse is joined by the new MX Keys S, both of which take on a more silent approach than the previous versions with Quiet Click technology onboard. We detail what’s new this time around over in our launch coverage.

Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Mouse features:

MX Vertical is an advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech’s MX series. Rise above discomfort with a mouse designed to reduce muscle strain, decrease wrist pressure, and improve posture. MX Vertical’s unique 57° vertical angle reduces the pressure on your wrist, while your thumb is positioned comfortably on the thumb rest.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!