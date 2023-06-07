Pad & Quill now offers up to $210 off its brand new Gladstone leather MacBook bags, backpacks, and more

Pad & Quill creates some of the nicest and well-made leather carriers, MacBook backpacks, and accessories out there. All coming straight from its design and manufacturing house in Minneapolis, USA, the handmade goods deliver serious staying power (I have a backpack from the brand that has been going strong for nearly a decade now – it just keeps looking better and better over time), and it is now relaunching its wonderful Gladstone collection. Consisting of everything from weekender bags and briefs to backpacks and even the re-introduction of its leather padfolio, the brand is now offering up some seriously notable pre-launch discounts so you can secure one at well below the regular price. More details below.
Pad & quill Gladstone collection – Up to $210 off leather duffles, briefs, MacBook backpacks, and more
While we did see a brief sale on some old stock of this gear previously, Pad & Quill has now taken to Indiegogo to re-launch some of its most beautiful designs in the Apple gear and EDC carrier category. Delivering that same classic and historical design sensibility with its artisan-focused craftsmanship we have come to know and love, here’s some history on the inspiration:
Where did the Gladstone closure originate? Sir Edward Cole submitted a patent design for the closure in 1854 in England and called it “An Improvement in the Frames of Traveling Bags.” At Pad & Quill, we think it could also be argued that it’s “An improvement in beauty of all leather traveling bags.”
Each of the re-issued bags are available in Galloper Black, Chestnut, and Whiskey leather colorways with the same discreet signature from the artisan that crafted them. You’ll also find 25-year leather warranties across the board here as well as sailcloth stitching and deep discounts if you secure one during the campaign.
Gladstone Leather Laptop Backpack $439 (Reg. $595)
- Ergonomic shoulder straps that tuck-away
- Built-in Tech Organizer With Removable electronic cord holder
- Gladstone Luxury Leather Backpack features:
- Absolute finest American full-grain leather
- Stylish & durable upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining
- Iconic Gladstone ultra-wide hinged opening with spacious interior
- Tuck-away shoulder straps and Luggage Handle Holder
- Padded pocket fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro or similar laptop
- Ergonomic leather and textile-padded shoulder straps.
- Large zipper pocket
- Built-in Techfolio with removable cord organizer
Gladstone Leather Briefcase $429 (Reg. $595)
- Absolute finest American full-grain leather
- Stylish & durable upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining
- Iconic Gladstone ultra-wide hinged opening with spacious interior
- Padded pocket fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro or similar laptop
- Large internal zipper pocket
- 2 interior accessory pockets & 2 pen holders
- Exterior newspaper slip pocket
- Dual exterior side organizer slip pockets
- Bag secures shut with a strap and rivet closure
- Comfortable-to-carry handles with copper rivet fastenings
Gladstone Leather Duffle Weekender Bag $485 (Reg. $695)
- Absolute finest full-grain American leather
- Stylish & durable upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining
- Iconic Gladstone ultra-wide hinged opening
- Rivet-secured padded 15″ laptop pocket
- Dual-strap secure rivet closures
- Front accessory pocket
- Large internal zipper pocket
- Spacious bucket interior
- Internal side organizer pockets
- Exterior newspaper slip pocket
Gladstone Slim Leather Briefcase $390 (Reg. $549)
- 33% Slimmer design for a more compact Gladstone Briefcase carry
- Absolute finest American full-grain leather
- Stylish & durable upholstery herringbone fabric lining
- Iconic Gladstone ultra-wide hinged opening for easy access to the interior
- Padded pocket fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro or smaller laptop
- Large internal zipper pocket
- Two interior accessory pockets & 2 pen holders
- Exterior newspaper-lined slip pocket
- Dual exterior side organizer slip pockets
- Secure strap and rivet closure
- Compact handles with copper rivet fastenings
Leather Business Padfolio $125 (Reg. $219)
- Entirely full-grain leather business portfolio
- Elegant French-hemmed edges
- Includes premium refillable lined letter size (11.75” x 8.5”) writing pad
- 3 business card pockets
- 2 document pockets
- iPad, iPad Pro 11 and iPad Air slip pocket covertly tucked behind writing pad
- Pen holder perfectly fits the Quill Rollerball Pen
- Interior backing lined with durable luxuriously soft black leather
- Holds up to an iPad Air or iPad Pro 11 in pocket
- Pad & Quill signature orange accent stitch
All of the Pad & Quill gear detailed above will begin shipping in September of 2023, but it might be a good idea to secure one now to score the deep deals on offer here if you’re interested. Pad & Quill is a more than trustworthy brand with a number of successful crowdfund campaigns behind it now – we have the utmost confidence it will deliver as intended.
Our campaign’s perks are final sample leather bags and padfolios. We own all the dies, and cutting tools and have done production photo samples of all items…This is, by far, the best value you’ll ever see on these handmade leather goods. We look forward to shipping them by September of 2023.
