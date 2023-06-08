Seagate’s 4TB Game Drive with Xbox green LED now back down to $100 today ($25/TB)

After seeing WD finally enter with an official internal Xbox Series X|S expansion card this week to compete with Seagate, Amazon is now offering the 4TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox down at $99.99 shipped for your external needs. Regularly $150 and more like $120 as of late, this is the lowest price we can find. Coming within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked across 2023 and only the second time it has dropped this low at Amazon this year. While you might not be able to play games directly from the drive like with the expansion cards, just 1TB of the internal options start at $150 right now. The Seagate model on display here comes in at $25 per TB to offer up far more storage capacity for the price to take your game library anywhere alongside some nice Xbox green LED lighting as well. More details below.

Don’t need 4TB of storage capacity to move games around or store them at home? Scoop up the 2TB variant of the model detailed above for $80 shipped instead. This can sometimes go for as much as $110 and is now at the lowest price we can find to deliver the same specs with half the storage as the model above.

But if you’re looking for some serious speeds and a more modern solution to portable game storage, the P40 is what you need. WD’s P40 is a personal favorite that will leave the Seagate HDD models above in its dust with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates and fully customizable RGB lighting. As you’re likely imagining, you’ll only get 1TB for $100 taking this route, which is the best price yet, but we are talking best-in-class status here as well.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox features:

Take control of your gaming experience with Game Drive for Xbox. Featuring up to 4TB of storage, this drive’s slim and slick design complements Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or any generation of Xbox One—perfect for building up your Game Vault and taking it on-the-go.A built-in LED bar illuminates your gaming center in Xbox green…A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox…Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all generations of Xbox One.

