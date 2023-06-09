ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 drops to new all-time low with second discount to $325

Reg. $400 $325
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $324.99 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save from its $400 MRSP, today’s offer lands at $75 off. It’s a new all-time low and only the second offer so far at $25 under the original price cut. Centered around a 12-inch touchscreen HD NanoEdge display, this Chromebook lives up to its Flip naming scheme thanks to the ability to convert between a laptop and tablet form-factor. There’s a bundled stylus that helps you get even more out of the form-factor, which comes powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 820 processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It isn’t the most capable Chromebook out there, but provides a solid solution for tackling school work, web browsing, and more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Stepping up to an even more capable form-factor, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is also on sale this week. Delivering cloud gaming support at $150 off the usual price tag, you can now bring home this model for its $549 all-time low.

Over on the macOS front, you can currently bring home the best value in Apple’s current stable for one of the lowest prices ever. The recently released M2 MacBook Air arrives with MagSafe charging tech in tow and is now resting at the all-time low. Thanks to $100 discounts, pricing now starts at $999.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 features:

Powered by MediaTek Kompanio 820 (8192) 2.2 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz, 8 cores). 64GB eMMC storage and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.0. 12.0 inch touchscreen (1366×912), 3:2, Glossy Display with USI stylus support (stylus Included). A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode

Show More Comments