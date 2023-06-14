Today’s Android game and app deals: Railways, Swiftly, Braveland Wizard, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out the deep price drops we are tracking on TCL’s 2023 smart Google TVs, this offer on its Nest Thermostat, and ongoing discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Highlight app deals include titles like Mind Games Pro, Railways, Braveland Wizard, Swiftly switch, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Simple Nav Bar FREE (Reg. $1)
- Nova Galaxy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Braveland Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Pencil Sketch HD $5 (Reg. $9.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Swiftly switch – Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2 (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Warhammer Quest 2: End Times $1 (Reg. $5)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1 (Reg. $7)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Worms 2: Armageddon $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $1 (Reg. $4)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
More on Railways:
Do you have a refined taste for train simulator games? Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to manage the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.
