Today’s Android game and app deals: Railways, Swiftly, Braveland Wizard, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out the deep price drops we are tracking on TCL’s 2023 smart Google TVs, this offer on its Nest Thermostat, and ongoing discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Highlight app deals include titles like Mind Games Pro, Railways, Braveland Wizard, Swiftly switch, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Railways:

Do you have a refined taste for train simulator games? Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to manage the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

BLUETTI’s latest AC180 Portable Power Station upg...
Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-inch cordless snow shovel sees off...
Pad & Quill sitewide up to 50% off leather Apple W...
Audio-Technica upgrades its popular 20 series USB mic l...
Monitor leaks with Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit W...
Get Microsoft Office Pro Plus and Windows 11 Pro bundle...
Renogy’s 400W solar panel kit with 30A charge control...
Nomatic’s fabric slim front pocket card holder dr...
Load more...
Show More Comments