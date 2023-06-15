Greenworks Father’s Day sale discounts popular electric mowers, gear bundles, more

Greenworks might be a little late to the party, but one of our favorite electric tool brands is finally getting in on the Father’s Day savings. Launching a sale across much of its stable of popular electric mowers and other gear for the tool shed, you’ll find sizable discounts on standalone tools and even bundles. Everything ships free too, though might not arrive in time for the big day this weekend. A highlight has the 80V 21-inch Electric Mower marked down to $559.99. Down from $700, this package includes a pair of 2.5Ah batteries and is now $140 off. It’s $40 under our last mention from earlier in the year, and landing at a new 2023 low. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

Throughout the Greenworks Father’s Day sale, you’ll also find more than just mowers. There are tons of electric discounts across other gear for the tool shed, including leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more. Also special for this event, there’s an assortment of bundles that offer even deeper discounts for giving dad, or yourself, a complete kit that ditches your reliance on gas and oil. There’s never been a better time to finally see what all of the fuss is about making the swap to electrics tools.

If you’re looking to get dad some portable power for Father’s Day, there’s still time to have Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station show up at the front door. It’s on sale right now for lower than ever before, dropping down to $1,459 at Amazon with $240 in savings attached.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re getting close to ending the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Greenworks 21-inch 80V Electric Mower features:

Quickly mow up to half an acre on a single charge, then fully recharge batteries in just 60 minutes. This lightweight, quiet-running self-propelled, rear-wheel-drive mower has variable speed control for mowing at comfortable speeds; SmartCut Technology that constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to provide the perfect amount of power needed to get the job done.

