TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with wireless subs and more from $150

The new range of TCL sound bars has now surfaced. Expanding upon its affordable Q and S Class lineups, the latest models have now emerged with “bigger and better sound.” The TCL lineup of sound bars has long been an economic way to bring home better entertainment center audio without breaking the bank and without fussing with receivers or complicated multi-speaker setups, and the latest models are delivering on that once again with new enhanced audio tech. Head below for a breakdown of the new models.

TCL launches new range of sound bar systems starting from $150

TCL’s latest sound bars and home audio systems consist of five new models ranging in price across both its slightly higher-end Q Class lineup and the entry-level S Series. Once again, the brand is looking toward a budget-friendly approach with complete 5.1 systems under $280, wireless subwoofer-equipped sound bar setups for under $150, and an overall solid bang for buck approach across all of the new models.

Utilizing the best technologies for cinematic sound and leveraging more than 20 years of experience in building products for major audio and smart speaker brands, TCL’s dedicated team of audio engineers has invested extensive research, development, and passion into our latest sound bar solutions.

TCL says the new models deliver “dynamic audio experiences” with 2.1, 3.1, and 5.1 options. All of the new models feature “Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for an “enhanced sound field” alongside a FREE HDMI cable and a wall mounting kit included in all packages. Let’s take a look at each of the new models starting with the higher-end Q Class:

TCL Q Class Sound Bar

Q Class 3.1 Channel Sound Bar $279.99

TCL’s Q Class Premium 3.1 Channel Sound Bar (Q6310) brings the movie theater experience into homes with Dolby Audio and immersive DTS Virtual: X 3D sound. Taking audio to new heights, the Q6310 boasts 350 Watts of total audio power delivering a powerful audio experience through a built-in center speaker, wireless subwoofer with 6.5” bass speaker and auto room calibration powered by AI Sonic that adjusts the sound to your unique space.

Q Class 5.1 Channel Sound Bar $299.99

TCL’s Q Series Premium 5.1 Channel Sound Bar (Q6510) is truly a home theater experience, made better. The Q6510 offers 430 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, two rear speakers for pristine surround sound, HDMI input with ARC, Bluetooth for streaming music wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet, and full connectivity to a variety of devices are all housed in an elegant design that blends seamlessly with any interior style.

TCL S Class Sound Bar

S Class 2.1 Channel Sound Bar $149.99

Fueled by 200 Watts of total audio power, the TCL S Class 2.1 Channel Sound Bar (S4210) offers Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, a wireless subwoofer with 5.5” bass speaker, HDMI Input with ARC, Bluetooth, full connectivity, and voice assistant input.

S Class 3.1 Channel Sound Bar $179.99

The sleek design ofTCL’s 3.1 Channel S Class sound bar (S4310) adds 240 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, and a built-in center speaker for clear dialog.

S Class 5.1 Channel Sound Bar $279.99

Experience home theater, made simple with the 5.1 Channel Sound Bar (S4510) offering 300 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, and two rear speakers for true surround sound.

