Shargeek’s new Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger sees first discount to $70, more

Earlier this year, Shargeek launched a new addition to its lineup of Classic Macintosh-themed charging accessories. The new Retro 67 GaN Charger took everything we loved about the original and upped the ante with even more power prowess packed into its signature Apple build. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first chance to save on the new Shargeek Retro 67. Dropping down to $69.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, you’re looking at a $10 discount from the usual $80 going rate. It’s the first chance to save from the retailer and a new all-time low. Shargeek’s second iteration of releasing a Macintosh-themed charger arrives with the design you’d expect from that inspiration, just in a new form-factor. There’s now 67W of power inside the Retro 67 charger and then three USB-C ports to handle charging M2 MacBooks, iPads, and your iPhone from a single package. New this time around is also a display built right into where the Mac’s screen should be, which shows off charging speeds and plays a Matrix-style animation when not in use. We take an even deeper dive into what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering a chance to save on the more portable Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $31.99. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at within $3 of the all-time low. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a much more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring those classic Macintosh vibes into the mix and the power output is a bit lower at 30W, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

Shargeek Retro 67W Charger features:

The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your iPhone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

