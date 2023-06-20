mophie charging station for iPhone/Android, AirPods, and Apple Watch at $25 (Reg. $80)

Screenya (93% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the mophie wireless charging stand+ for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $80 directly from Zagg and at Amazon, this is a massive 68% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also one of the lowest prices we have tracked since going hands-on at release. While it might not be the latest and greatest in all-in-one charging stations, it will juice up an iPhone, AirPods, and even provides a place to string your Apple Watch charger through at $25. It can also provide up to 15W of power to compatible Android devices and does not require a MagSafe smartphone to use. The dark fabric finish is also a nice touch. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you don’t need an all-on-one charger, but rather something more affordable than can keep your iPhone and MagSafe charger organized on the desktop or nightstand, dive into the ongoing deal on the elago MS2. Now starting at just over $16 Prime shipped, it provides a nice silicone home for your most important piece of EDC without breaking the bank.

Then be sure to swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup for more deals on cases, charging gear, and earbuds.

And for some on-the-go magnetic charging, check out ESR’s new MagSafe power bank that doubles as a wallet and a stand. It is now on sale and you can get more details in our hands-on review.

mophie wireless charging stand+ features:

15W Universal Wireless Charging: Wireless charging works on contact and delivers a safe and efficient charge to your device. Plus, it is engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power to the stand.

Landscape or Portrait Mode Charging: The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your smartphone in portrait mode or in landscape mode.

Includes Apple Watch Adapter: An included Apple Watch adapter lets you charge your Apple Watch with the stand too! All you need is the magnetic charger.

Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: With two wireless charging spots and USB ports, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

