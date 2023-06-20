Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Case $9 (67% off), more

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Case for $8.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged an additional $6 fee at checkout. Down from its original price of $50, this case now goes for $27 at Amazon where it’s never gone for less than $15 before. In fact, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case is comprised of genuine leather which can not only increase the look and style of your premium smartphone, but also the grip. There’s extended lens protection for the camera to keep your photos and videos nice and crisp since the camera lenses will be protected from scratches. On top of that, the case is still fairly slim which means it won’t add tons of bulk to your phone when in your pocket.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Case features:
- Made of genuine leather, this case enhances the sleek look of your phone; Envelop your Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone with a luxurious material that’s soft to the touch
- The Leather Cover has been designed specially to protect the rear camera on your Galaxy S22 Ultra, so you can take photos and videos with less worry about your lens
- Enjoy using your phone with fewer worries, knowing that the Leather Cover keeps it safe from bumps and shocks; The elegant material not only covers the back, but wraps around the phone’s edges as well
