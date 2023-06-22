Smartphone Accessories: Dual Wireless Mic Kit for iPhone $21.50 (40% off), more

Aisizon Wireless Microphone (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Lightning Microphone for $21.44 with the code 40LI3Y6Z at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $36, today’s deal comes in with 40% in savings, is a few bucks above our last wireless Lightning microphone mention (though that only had one mic, not two), and marks the best price we’ve seen for this kit. Designed to give you higher-quality audio when recording videos on your iPhone than the built-in microphones, this system is completely wire-free and has built-in batteries so you can record at a distance. There are two microphones here that both connect to the main receiver which plugs into your iPhone. With three levels of noise reduction and a 65-foot range, you can use this kit to record Instagram videos, capture memories of the family with clear audio, or even do interviews with relative ease. Simply plug and play, without any app install required as it works with your phone’s native camera and voice memos apps. There’s even a Lightning to USB adapter so you can use the mics with your Windows or macOS computer, too.

No Bluetooth, No any APP needed! Plug and play is easy to set it up, one-button pairing. 2 pack wireless lavalier microphone can support simultaneously picking up sound from 2 people, suitable for iPhone, iPad,Laptop, computer so you can easily use your phone to complete the recording, video calls, live streaming and tiktok. A3d wireless mic iphone allow two people to get involved in a video recording at the same time, no interference, no delay. You can just clip the microphone on your shirt to free your hand. Can be used for interviewing, vlogging, online conferencing, group activities shooting, multiplayer live streaming, etc.65 feet (20m) long-range wireless Bluetooth transmission: wireless microphone completely free from the constraints of wired, allowing you to complete a variety of large scenes of sports shooting, cell phone recording, short video production work.

