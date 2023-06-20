Spigen’s accessory/cable organizer case with suede interior hits $20 Amazon all-time low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering up a notable deal on its Rugged Armor Pro portable cable and accessory organizer case to keep your gear at the ready this summer. Regularly $27 at Amazon, you can score one for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect match for the MacBook case that landed in our roundup of options for the new 15-inch MacBook Air, the Rugged Armor Pro is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with a hard shell design to protect your gear and a “suede interior.” On the outside of you’ll find a detachable strap for carrying purposes and on the inside there are a series of organizational compartments including a concealed passport pouch, mesh zipper section with another secret pouch, and a series of elastic bands to keep cables neat and tidy. Head below for more details.
If the case form-factor isn’t working for you or you’re just looking for something even more affordable to keep your cables and chargers organized at home or in your luggage, the Cocoon GRID-IT has been a staple around here for years. You can land this smaller model for just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.
If you’re in need of some new travel- and home-ready cables and chargers, this ongoing offer on Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN charger and Bio Lightning cable is definitely worth a look. Then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more EDC deals including everything in today’s roundup and the first price drop on Shargeek’s new Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger.
Spigen Rugged Armor Cable Organizer Case features:
- PU leather and EVA exterior plus suede interior for premium protection
- Concealed leather passport pouch for privacy
- Attached carabiner ring for strap or sling
- Mesh zipper compartment with secret pouch
- Elastic bands with strong tension to keep items in place
