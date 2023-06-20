Spigen’s accessory/cable organizer case with suede interior hits $20 Amazon all-time low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering up a notable deal on its Rugged Armor Pro portable cable and accessory organizer case to keep your gear at the ready this summer. Regularly $27 at Amazon, you can score one for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect match for the MacBook case that landed in our roundup of options for the new 15-inch MacBook Air, the Rugged Armor Pro is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with a hard shell design to protect your gear and a “suede interior.” On the outside of you’ll find a detachable strap for carrying purposes and on the inside there are a series of organizational compartments including a concealed passport pouch, mesh zipper section with another secret pouch, and a series of elastic bands to keep cables neat and tidy. Head below for more details.

If the case form-factor isn’t working for you or you’re just looking for something even more affordable to keep your cables and chargers organized at home or in your luggage, the Cocoon GRID-IT has been a staple around here for years. You can land this smaller model for just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

If you’re in need of some new travel- and home-ready cables and chargers, this ongoing offer on Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN charger and Bio Lightning cable is definitely worth a look. Then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more EDC deals including everything in today’s roundup and the first price drop on Shargeek’s new Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger.

Spigen Rugged Armor Cable Organizer Case features:

PU leather and EVA exterior plus suede interior for premium protection

Concealed leather passport pouch for privacy

Attached carabiner ring for strap or sling

Mesh zipper compartment with secret pouch

Elastic bands with strong tension to keep items in place

