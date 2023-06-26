Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Adjustable iPhone/Android Stand $9.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Aluminum Collapsible Adjustable iPhone/Android Stand for $9.59 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $12 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 20% off and our last mention of a similar model was back in April at $14, for comparison. Designed to prop up your iPhone or Android smartphone, this stand features multi-angle viewing. There are two hinge points, one at the base and one on the holder, which really helps you to dial in just how your device is sitting on this stand. Comprised of aluminum, this is also the perfect pair to your Apple-focused setup and it offers a nice silver colorway. On top of that, when it comes time to leave, the stand folds flat for easy travel.

Made of aluminum alloy, UGREEN phone stand for desk forms a stable triangle structure while holding your smartphone, ensuring greater sturdiness and excellent stability. With flexible and durable hinges, this adjustable cell phone stand holder can be easily adjusted to multi angles, allowing you to find the perfect angle and height for hands-free gaming, watching movies, Skype or FaceTime video calls. The metal phone desk stand supports cellphones up to 7.9″. It’s compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Mini, iPhone 12 11 Pro XS Max XR X SE, iPhone 8 7 6 6S Plus, etc. The phone stand holder has an accommodating charging notch that allows you to easily connect a charger, charging mobile phones while using this stand. The phone holder for desk has a fully foldable design that saves space for storage, great for traveling, perfect fit in your bag or carry-on.

