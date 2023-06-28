Today’s Android game and app deals: Mortal Crusade, Zombie Age 2, Pop the Tiles, more

Justin Kahn -
This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out these Google Assistant-ready Kasa smart home deals from $10 as well as the all-time lows now live on the Samsung Galaxy S22/Ultra. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Mortal Crusade, Zombie Age 2, Rush Rally Origins, Pop the Tiles, Deep Space: First Contact, FTP Server, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Mortal Crusade:

Are you ready for a captivating adventure filled with danger and excitement? Look no further than Mortal Crusade, the premium action RPG that will take you on a journey through a fantastical world full of hidden treasures, dangerous creatures, and immersive storylines. As a brave knight, you’ll have access to a range of weapons and skills to take on powerful foes and engage in fast-paced, real-time combat. From sword and shield techniques to devastating magic spells, Mortal Crusade offers a variety of playstyles to suit any warrior.

