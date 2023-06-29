Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp on sale for $56 (reg. $149)

Don’t miss out on savings this summer, especially when there are opportunities to get ahead of events like Amazon’s Prime Day. For example, during our Summer Deal Days 2023 event, which is an alternative to Prime Day, you can save big on a wide variety of products. This Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is on sale for just $55.97 (reg. $149). This sale runs from June 26th through July 14th.

For anyone looking to add a touch of color to a space, this versatile, highly capable device-accessory combination is a great choice. It can be programmed via remote control to emit any of over 16 million colors, and it is capable of deploying different variations and rythms with over 300 multicolor effects built in. Its sleek design both saves space and complements both rooms and buildings that thrive on a minimalist approach to decoration. For these reasons, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a great option for home spaces, as well as office areas, and recreation spaces.

This corner floor lamp is rated an average of 4.18/5 stars from nearly 40 verified purchasers. Among those are many perfect, five-star ratings. One recent five-star write-up from a buyer named Joseph Sroka reads, “Great accent light, going to purchase another for other corner to balance. Control was easy.”

Discover what made Joseph and other buyers so enthusiastic that they decided to get more than one of these minimalist corner floor lamps. And make sure that you take advantage of this sale before our Summer Deal Days 2023 event ends at 11:59 PM PST on July 14th. This Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is on sale for just $55.97 (reg. $149).

Prices subject to change.

