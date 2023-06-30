Samsung’s 15W Wireless Charger with wall adapter hits Amazon low at $40 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly from Samsung and at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and matches the one-day Black Friday offer we saw at the tail end of last year. There are plenty of 15W wireless charging pads out there for less, but some folks just prefer to take the first-party route and Samsung does have a few add-ons here you might not find from the more affordable options. Alongside the included 25W travel wall adapter that will maximize the charging output, it delivers on Samsung’s 15W “Super Fast Wireless Charging speed” further supported by the built-in cooling system and fan to help maintain performance for both it and the device it is charging. The multi-color LED indicates the charge status of your device and is a nice subtle touch to the design here. More details below.

If you’re not convinced you really need the Samsung solution above, something like this 15W Spigen Wireless Charger pad might do the trick. It comes in at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon right now – a few bucks under the usual $25 – to provide a similar experience with an arguably more high-end look. However, it doesn’t ship with the included travel adapter or Samsung’s cooling system.

If you’re looking for something specifically on the iPhone side of things, this Amazon low on Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is certainly worth a look. Otherwise, scope out this deal on Anker’s just-released 100W USB-C charger alongside the 30W model. These wall adapters will allow for maximum power on just about any wireless charging solution you use or end up with and they are now at the best prices we have tracked since release. Get a closer look right here and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Charging support; This boost of battery is compatible with USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it; With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

