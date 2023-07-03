Samsung’s 256GB security/action cam microSD now $20 (Reg. $30+, Amazon low), more from $7

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
New low From $7
Samsung Endurance PRO camera microSD cards

We have featured a number of deals on the Samsung microSD cards this year, including the latest model PRO Plus speed-focused options, but today is ushering in some new all-time lows on the Endurance lineup. Made specifically to provide reliable recording and storage for security and action cameras, you can now score the latest-model 256GB Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $19.99 shipped. This one launched last year at over $50 and more typically carries a $30 price tag at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the smaller capacity variants on sale starting from $7 Prime shipped. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they are designed to withstand constant recording environments and inclement weather conditions, rated for over 140,000 hours of reliable operation. Get a closer look right here and head below for deals on faster models for gaming, smartphones, and more. 

Deals on Samsung’s latest PRO Plus lineup:

While the 128GB model has gone up $1 since our previous mention, the model bundled with the USB reader alongside the 256GB and 512GB variants have now dropped a few bucks lower.

Speaking of Samsung storage gear on sale, this morning also saw its travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD return to the $75 Amazon low alongside the 256GB USB-C MacBook-ready flash drive that is now back down at the $24 Black Friday pricing. 

Samsung  PRO Endurance microSDXC features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on. With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This leather Apple Watch band is perfect for Series 8/U...
Jackery’s new 3kW Explorer 2000+ first $400 discount ...
Best 4th of July Android game and app deals: Juicy Real...
Razer’s new Stream Controller X sees first discou...
Amazon’s pro Alexa voice remote with location tra...
Annual Prime Day 2023 gift card deal now live! Score $5...
Spigen’s latest slim hard shell cable organizer p...
WD_BLACK’s prev-gen PS5 SSDs bring the value and ...
Load more...
Show More Comments