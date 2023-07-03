Samsung’s 256GB security/action cam microSD now $20 (Reg. $30+, Amazon low), more from $7

We have featured a number of deals on the Samsung microSD cards this year, including the latest model PRO Plus speed-focused options, but today is ushering in some new all-time lows on the Endurance lineup. Made specifically to provide reliable recording and storage for security and action cameras, you can now score the latest-model 256GB Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $19.99 shipped. This one launched last year at over $50 and more typically carries a $30 price tag at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the smaller capacity variants on sale starting from $7 Prime shipped. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they are designed to withstand constant recording environments and inclement weather conditions, rated for over 140,000 hours of reliable operation. Get a closer look right here and head below for deals on faster models for gaming, smartphones, and more.

Deals on Samsung’s latest PRO Plus lineup:

While the 128GB model has gone up $1 since our previous mention, the model bundled with the USB reader alongside the 256GB and 512GB variants have now dropped a few bucks lower.

Speaking of Samsung storage gear on sale, this morning also saw its travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD return to the $75 Amazon low alongside the 256GB USB-C MacBook-ready flash drive that is now back down at the $24 Black Friday pricing.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on. With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures.

