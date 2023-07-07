Today’s Android game and app deals: Data Defense, Cameringo, Radio Commander, more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you check out today’s Sony Google TV deals from $298 and this offer on Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook with a 120Hz 1440p screen at $500. As for the apps, highlight titles include Data Defense, Cameringo+ Filters Camera, 911 Operator, Radio Commander, FUR Squadron, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

