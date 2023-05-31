LEGO’s new summer 2023 sets officially revealed: Yavin IV, 332nd Battle Pack, Advent Calendar, more

After getting a first look at the new LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets back at the start of May, today we’re getting official reveals of the new sets. Including a new 1,000-piece Yavin IV playset, the new 2023 Advent Calendar, and a closer look at the new 332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack, four new kits have been showcased and are detailed below.

Joining the LEGO Star Wars mechs that were already officially revealed, full-resolution photos of the new summer sets have arrived. There are four new models all set to arrive on August 1 getting the official spotlight from the LEGO Group to start off the new month.

The reveals today come courtesy of German retailer JB Spielwaren. We’re still waiting on official pricing here in the United States, but listings should be going live tomorrow direct from the LEGO Group.

LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets:

Yavin IV Rebel Base 75365: $159.99 | 1,000 pieces

Star Wars Advent Calendar 75366: $34.99 | 320 pieces

Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75360: $29.99 | 253 pieces

332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359: $19.99 | 106 pieces

Today’s reveals combine with the mechs we saw announced earlier in the week to bring us to seven total creations from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 wave. That means there are just six new creations expected for the latter half of the year that we’re waiting to see. We’ve previously covered what to expect from the upcoming collection of kits launching on August 1, which you can dive into for a closer look.

As far as everything else coming out in 2023 from the LEGO Star Wars front, be sure to dive into our coverage from earlier in the year. There’s everything from a new Republic Gunship to UCS Venator and some kits from the upcoming Ahsoka show detailed before the end of the year release.

