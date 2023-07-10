LEGO VIP Days sale goes live with rare set discounts, BIONICLE gift with purchase, double points, more

The LEGO VIP Days event is now live! Marking its first-ever installment of the new sale meant to give Amazon Prime Day 2023 a run for its money, the new savings event will be live through the end of the week. Delivering far more than just discounts, the new sale will be offering double VIP points on select kits alongside offering exclusive gift with purchases and more!

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO launches new VIP Days sales event

Headlining all of the savings this week, the LEGO VIP Days event kicks off with some direct cash discounts. If there’s one thing to know about the LEGO Group when it comes to sales, it’s that the company almost never offers actual discounts on kits. Real emphasis on the almost there. Today we’re seeing some rare chances to save go live on a series of display-worthy kits, all of which are falling lower than ever before.

Before we dive in, now is your checkpoint to make sure you’re actually signed up for a VIP membership. The only way to lock-in any of the savings for the first-ever VIP Days sale is to be a LEGO VIP member, which is free to sign up for. On top of locking in whatever promotions the LEGO Group is running this time around, you’ll also be able to start earning VIP points while also scoring early access to sets ahead of their official releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

Okay now where were we? Right, right, the price cuts! Leading the way amongst the cash discounts this week, we have a new all-time low on the UCS-style LEGO Hulkbuster at $384.99. This kit launched last fall with a $550 price tag, only to be met with some fair criticisms. It has seen a few discounts here and there to entice buyers to score the kit for less, and now the LEGO Group is hoping to clearance out inventory by dropping it down by $165. This is $65 under our previous mention and the best discount ever.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

One of the things that makes this set even better is that a fan just showed that you can use only the included bricks to build a far better final model. So if you’re up for a challenge, you can go check out this even more impressive creation from famed builder Ransom_Fern. They uploaded the instructions on how to turn the official LEGO UCS Hulkbuster into the improved version, and we previously detailed just what to expect from the transformation.

The LEGO VIP Days sale is also ushering in a collection of other notable discounts, too. You’ll likely just want to go shop the entire sale for yourself, but we’ve also picked out a few highlights below. These are all extremely rare chances to save on kits that have either never been on sale before, or are seeing even deeper discounts than usual. But one thing is consistent across all the sales, you’re looking at new all-time lows across the board.

LEGO VIP Days brings back popular gift with purchases, too

On top of the set discounts, the LEGO VIP Days sale will also be bringing back a pair of nostalgic gift with purchase sets. Through the end of the week, you can currently score two of the freebies from earlier in the year on select purchases. First debuting back in January, the LEGO Tahu and Takua set arrived as build number 40581 in order to pay tribute to the fan-favorite theme. We simply adored it in our hands-on review, which should give you a better idea of what you’re getting in the box.

Alongside another crack at the LEGO BIONICLE freebie, the gift with purchases also continue over to the LEGO Blacktron Cruiser. This is yet another classic kit remade with modern techniques, and arrives as set number 40580.

Given that these are gift with purchases, the way that you score both the LEGO BIONICLE and Blacktron remake sets is right in the name. You’ll have to spend $220 or more on any assortment of kits, big or small, to lock-in these builds. Unlike the first time that we saw these sets go live for LEGO VIP members, there is no specific theme you’ll have to hit that threshold with. So if you missed out the first time around or finally have a set you want to bring home, now is your best bet.

Double VIP points now available, but only on select sets

Wrapping up the LEGO VIP Days sale, the company is offering double points on select sets. There’s a more limited selection of kits that qualify this time around, with City and Technic being some of the more popular collections eligable this time around. Friends is also making the cut, alongside some other lineups.

Be sure to shop all of the LEGO VIP Day promotions over on this landing page. The sale will be live through the end of the work week, offering some of the year’s best chances to bring home a new kit.

Save this Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!